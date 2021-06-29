Menu
Wolfgang "Wolf" Speckmeier
FUNERAL HOME
Braman Mortuary
1702 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE
Speckmeier, Wolfgang "Wolf"

August 1, 1928 - June 27, 2021

Survived by his children: Jeanne (Gary) Christensen, Mike Speckmeier, Renee (Darin) Anderson; 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.

VISITATION: Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 5-7pm at Braman Mortuary (72 Street Chapel).

CELEBRATION OF WOLF'S LIFE: Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 11am at Immanuel Lutheran Church (2725 N 60th Ave.). Interment: Hillcrest. Memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com.

BRAMAN MORTUARY - 72nd St. Chapel

1702 N. 72nd St., Omaha, NE 68114 | (402) 391-2171
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
1702 N, Omaha, NE
Jul
1
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Immanuel Lutheran Church
2725 No, Omaha, NE
