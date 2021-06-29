Speckmeier, Wolfgang "Wolf"
August 1, 1928 - June 27, 2021
Survived by his children: Jeanne (Gary) Christensen, Mike Speckmeier, Renee (Darin) Anderson; 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
VISITATION: Wednesday, June 30, 2021, from 5-7pm at Braman Mortuary (72 Street Chapel).
CELEBRATION OF WOLF'S LIFE: Thursday, July 1, 2021, at 11am at Immanuel Lutheran Church (2725 N 60th Ave.). Interment: Hillcrest. Memorials to the Nebraska Humane Society. For more details, visit www.bramanmortuary.com
.
