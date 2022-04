Pavelka, Xuella (Tucker)April 30, 1937 - March 9, 2021Survived by children: Denise (Richard) Leonard, Rodney Pavelka, Deborah Wilcoxson, Brian (Shari) Pavelka, Steven Pavelka, Kenneth (Jan) Pavelka; siblings: Dewyane (Connie) Tucker, Priscilla (Merle) Mudd; 15 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren.Preceded in death by her husband, Donald Pavelka; grandson, Justin Pavelka; and her parents, Lige and Sadie tucker.Funeral visitation 10am with service at 11am Friday, March 12, at Forest Lawn.Forest Lawn Funeral Home7909 Mormon Bridge Rd., Omaha, NE(402) 451-1000