Troupe, Yarmel E. "Tom"May 25, 1928 - December 15, 2020MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, Dec. 19th at 11am, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Masks required per CDC Guidelines. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Tom's name may be directed to: Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska, P.O. Box 221147, Lincoln, NE., or St. Mary's Catholic Church, 580 "I" St., David City, NE. 68632.To view live broadcasts of the Mass and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLERWest Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com