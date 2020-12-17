Troupe, Yarmel E. "Tom"
May 25, 1928 - December 15, 2020
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, Dec. 19th at 11am, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Masks required per CDC Guidelines. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Tom's name may be directed to: Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska, P.O. Box 221147, Lincoln, NE., or St. Mary's Catholic Church, 580 "I" St., David City, NE. 68632.
To view live broadcasts of the Mass and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2020.