Yarmel E. "Tom" Troupe
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Troupe, Yarmel E. "Tom"

May 25, 1928 - December 15, 2020

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, Dec. 19th at 11am, St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church. Masks required per CDC Guidelines. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Tom's name may be directed to: Brain Injury Alliance of Nebraska, P.O. Box 221147, Lincoln, NE., or St. Mary's Catholic Church, 580 "I" St., David City, NE. 68632.

To view live broadcasts of the Mass and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the homepage.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published by Omaha World-Herald from Dec. 17 to Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
18
Visitation
6:15p.m. - 7:30p.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
11802 Pacific St, NE
Dec
18
Vigil
7:30p.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
NE
Dec
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church
www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries - West Center Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear of Tom's passing. Knew Tom working at Omaha National Bank when I realized he was from my home town of David City NE. Tom was a kind and gentle soul. My sympathy to the Troupe family. RIP Tom.
Pat (Reisdorff) Conlon, Tempe AZ
December 23, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Sheli
December 19, 2020
my deepest sympathy to Tom's family. I worked with Tom at the Omaha National Bank and enjoyed his friendship . My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Larry Comine. Tucson, az.
December 18, 2020
Thank you Dad for being the most amazing father a son could ask for. I love you so very much!!!
Rob Troupe
December 18, 2020
Amanda Hudak
December 18, 2020
So sorry for the loss of your husband and father. Prayers with you all.
JULIE Tonkin MATULEVICZ
December 17, 2020
Brett Thompson
December 17, 2020
Krystal Betts
December 17, 2020
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results