Menu
Search
Menu
Omaha World-Herald
Omaha World-Herald HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Yuri Skrypnik
1960 - 2020
BORN
1960
DIED
2020
Skrypnik, Yuri

July 29, 1960 - December 3, 2020

In loving memory. With heavy hearts the Skrypnik family regrets to announce the passing our beloved Yuri Skrypnik. His love for life, sense of humor, kind creative heart and sharp wit will be deeply missed.

Preceded in death by his father, Leonid Skrypnik; mother-in-law, Tamara Butrim; and father-in-law, Ivan Butrim. Survived by wife, Larisa Skrypnik; son, Kirill Skrypnik; granddaughter, LiLiana Skrypnik; mother, Nina Skrypnik; sister, Alisa Kostenko (Pavel Firsv); niece, Elizabeth Kostenko; brother-in-law, Paul Butrim (Alina Butrim); and nephews, Kevin and Nicholas Butrium.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to High Plains PAW dog rescue at Highplainspaw.org in honor of Yuri's beloved Pomeranian, Mr. Putin. MEMORIAL SERVICE: First Central Congregational Church, 421 South 36th Street, Omaha NE 68131, Thursday, December 10, from 6-8pm.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Memorial service
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
First Central Congregational Church
421 South 36th Street, Omaha, Nebraska
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.