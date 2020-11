Lockett, Zachary



October 29, 1965 - November 24, 2020



Survived by wife, Julia Lockett; siblings: Eric Lockett, half-sister, Deborah Hunt; mother, Margaret Lockett. Preceded in death by father, Tommie Lockett.



VISITATION: Friday, Dec. 4, 5-8pm; SERVICE: Saturday, Dec. 5, 9am, at Forest Lawn.







Forest Lawn Funeral Home



7909 Mormon Bridge Rd.



Omaha, NE 68152



(402) 451-1000



Published by Omaha World-Herald from Nov. 26 to Dec. 2, 2020.