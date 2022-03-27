Menu
Zane Fezette Scott
2017 - 2022
BORN
2017
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
21901 West Maple Road
Elkhorn, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 2 2022
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Reichmuth Funeral Home - Omaha / Elkhorn
Scott, Zane Fezette

March 22, 2017 - March 15, 2022

Zane is survived by his parents, Matt and Kristy Scott; siblings: Zachary, Brittany, Molly, Madison, Alexander, and Owen; grandparents: Cora and Jack Snyder, Pat Borrink, and Fred Borrink; many aunts, uncles, cousins and his wonderful care team at Children's Hospital. He was preceded in death by his aunts, Vicki and Mary Jo; and uncles, Mike, David, and Jeff.

VISITATION: Saturday, April 2nd, 12-1pm, at Reichmuth Funeral Home. MEMORIAL SERVICE: Saturday, April 2nd, 1pm, at Reichmuth Funeral Home. Memorials may be directed to the Children's Hospital of Omaha, NE or Salt Lake City, UT.

REICHMUTH FUNERAL HOME

21901 West Maple | (402) 289-2222

www.reichmuthfuneralhomes.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald on Mar. 27, 2022.
