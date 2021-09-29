Hug, Zofia J.



October 23, 1932 - September 26, 2021



Preceded in death by parents, Michael and Maria Jaciow; and brother, Walter Jaciow. Survived by sons: Gene Hug (Lana Lynch), Daniel (Joan) Hug, Jerry Hug (Darnel Kush), and Dave Hug (Julia Streeter); grandchildren: Stacy, Sarah, Renee, Jack, Mayzie, Madison, Natalie, Michelle, and Matt; and great-grandchildren, Tyson and Sofia.



VISITATION begins Wednesday at 5:30pm, with a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 6:30pm, all at the Mortuary.







HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



