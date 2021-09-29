Menu
Zofia J. Hug
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
7805 W. Center Road
Omaha, NE
Hug, Zofia J.

October 23, 1932 - September 26, 2021

Preceded in death by parents, Michael and Maria Jaciow; and brother, Walter Jaciow. Survived by sons: Gene Hug (Lana Lynch), Daniel (Joan) Hug, Jerry Hug (Darnel Kush), and Dave Hug (Julia Streeter); grandchildren: Stacy, Sarah, Renee, Jack, Mayzie, Madison, Natalie, Michelle, and Matt; and great-grandchildren, Tyson and Sofia.

VISITATION begins Wednesday at 5:30pm, with a MEMORIAL SERVICE at 6:30pm, all at the Mortuary.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com
Published by Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 29 to Oct. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
6
Visitation
5:30p.m. - 6:30p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Oct
6
Memorial service
6:30p.m.
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd, Omaha, NE
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mortuaries
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
