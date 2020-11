Aleli S. Grissinger, 51, of Orlando, FL passed away on November 20, 2020. Please join us at Woodlawn Funeral Home in Gotha, FL for a Celebration of Her Life on December 5th at 2pm, in person, or contact us for a livestream link. Full obituary & condolences:www.woodlawnfuneralhomegotha.com



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.