Alyce Caroline Milks, age 85, died at Encore of Avalon Park in Orlando on Tuesday, November 27th. Alyce was preceded in death by her late husband, Donald Milks. She is survived by her sisters, Alma Schroeder and Lynne Richardson; her sons, Wesley (Marni) and Andrew (Chris); and her grandchildren, Jacob, Edison, Alyson, and Robb. Alyce has donated her body to the medical students at the University of Central Florida. Her final resting place will be at the Chautauqua Cemetery in Chautauqua, New York. Memorial contributions can be made to Straight Street, a faith-based food ministry in Orlando, http://wwwstraightst.org/giving
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.