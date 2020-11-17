Ana Victoria San Miguel-Newsome, beloved wife and devoted daughter, 54, passed away suddenly after a long illness on Nov 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father Manuel San Miguel Griffo and her mother Nydia Hernandez Zalduondo.
She leaves behind her husband Joseph Wesley Newsome, her brother Manuel San Miguel Hernandez (Sarai Morales), her devoted "Adoptive Mom", Sandra B. San Miguel, a nephew Felix Manuel San Miguel, nieces Anna Mundo (Julio), Sara San Miguel, and many cherished family members, Raixa and Roger Arenas, and her many Newsome in-laws especially her very elderly father-in-law Willie who loved her dearly.
Ana was a graduate of Oviedo High School and was awarded an Associate Degree in Child Care from Seminole State College. She was known to all who knew her as a kind person, full of grace, humility and love. Ana saw the world with a childlike innocence that endeared her to all who met her.
Among her many traits was her love for domestic animals especially those who were hungry strays or homeless. She showed in many instances to also be an "animal whisperer" be it a hamster or a backyard squirrel. Ana loved and was a natural at gardening and just being a faithful housewife.
There will be a Visitation and Reception at DeGusipe Funeral Home on Thur, Nov 19, 2020 from 6-9pm; 9001 N. Orlando Ave., Maitland, Fl 32751 A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Augustine Catholic Church on Fri, Nov 20, 2020 at 1:30pm, 375 N. Sunset Dr. Casselberry, Fl 32707. Visit www.degusipe.com
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2020.