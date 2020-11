Anita B. Wooster, 88, of Apopka, Florida passed away on November 19, 2020. Ms. Wooster was born on March 24, 1932 in Pearl City, Illinois to the late Edward and Eleanor Block. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Ray "Bud" Wooster. She is survived by her son Edward "Spence" Wooster and grandchildren.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2020.