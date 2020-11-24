Ann Brown Jones, 88, passed away November 17, 2020. Born February 13, 1932 in Macon, GA to John Holland Brown and Mary Hogan Brown. She attended an all-girl high school and then went on to graduate from University of Georgia. She was a business teacher at Colonial HS for 25 years. Ann was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Stuart H. Jones; her son, Stuart H. Jones, Jr. "Bud" (Stacy) and Scruffy, her sweet dog. She leaves behind her daughter, Lynn Hogan Jones of Orlando and son, John Holland Jones (Allison) of Southern Shores, NC. Her cherished grandchildren are Joshua (Rebecca), Lindsey and Brent Jones, Melissa Erlacher (Eric), Colin Simmons (Liz), Carolyn Gaeckle and Addie Elsie Jones and great-grandchildren Harlyn Erlacher, Gunner McCain and Deaglan Gaeckle. Ann was a long time and faithful member of First United Methodist Church, Orlando. She loved her family and friends above all else and will be forever remembered for her wit and warm hospitality to all. A Service of Remembrance will be held December 16th at 11:00 at First United Methodist Church of Orlando.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.