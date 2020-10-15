Ann Cox Ross passed away peacefully on Oct 8, 2020 in Winter Springs, FL at the age of 93. She was a long time resident of Winter Park, FL. Ann was born (Ann Roberta Cox) in Chicago, IL on Nov 23, 1926 and grew up in Chicago and Michigan City, Indiana. Ann is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Louise Cox, her brother, Paul, her husband, John of 55 wonderful years of marriage and her daughter, Theresa.



Ann received her education in Art at DePauw University in Greencastle, IN where she met her future husband, John. She was a Traditional Catholic, loved to travel, garden, ride her bike, swim, play the piano, paint and enjoyed the outdoors. She was a den leader in Cub Scouts for many of her sons, volunteered at her Traditional Catholic Church and made many, many rosaries for foreign missions.



She is survived by her eight children, Catherine (Gene) Odom of Sugarland, TX, David (Patricia) of Casselberry, FL, Martin (Allison) of Libertyville, IL, Barbara (Joseph) DiGuglielmo of Dobbs Ferry, NY, Gregory (Tracy) of Gray, ME, Stephen (Eliana) of San Diego, CA, Kevin (Dana) of Mt Dora, FL and Eric (Amy) of Greenville, NC; 17 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and her nephew, Philip Cox. Services will be private.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2020.