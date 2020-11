Ann M. Zeis, age 72, of Astatula, passed at her home on Saturday, November 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving husband, Donald, daughters; Kimberly Vandervoort and Michele Hubbard, 4 grandchildren: Cody, Dillion, Shyann, Taylor and 1 great grandchild Corbin. Steverson, Hamlin & Hilbish Funeral Home Tavares, FL.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.