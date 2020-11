Barry George FitzGerald, 57, of Orlando, Florida died Sunday, November 8th. He is predeceased by his parents Wilfred B. and Rose Mary FitzGerald and is survived by his children, Brittany and Sean FitzGerald. Barry graduated Oak Ridge HS in 1981. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any local food bank.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.