Bette Cunyus Houck was born August 8, 1925 in Lockney, TX to Betha Anna Carthel Cunyus and Frank Allen Cunyus. She grew up working on a cotton farm during the Great Depression. During WWII she met and married James Herman Houck to whom she would be married for 68 years. After getting married, she came to Florida. She and Jimmy built a family business in KFC restaurants. They raised three sons. Bette was not able to complete her studies at Texas Tech but she and Jimmy provided their sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren with wonderful educations. She valued education.



Bette was also a breast cancer survivor. She fought that battle four times over her life. She was a woman of incredible faith, and dedicated member of the Church of Christ, who never doubted that her Heavenly Father would carry her through those battles.



Bette is preceded in death by her loving husband, James Herman Houck and her second son Thomas Carthel Houck. Bette will be terribly missed by her family. She leaves behind two sons, James (Tina) and John (Rhonda), two granddaughters Alyssa (Bo)Davidson and Ashley(Matt) Schairer, a grandson Oskar Houck and four great grandchildren, Tripp and Annelyse Davidson, Alexa and Addison Schairer.



To honor both her deep faith and love of learning, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the James H Houck Endowment Fund at the Mount Dora Christian Academy, 301 W 13th Ave, Mt. Dora, FL 32757.



Allen J Hardin Funeral Home is in charge. Visitation will begin at 10:30 in advance of a private family service at noon.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.