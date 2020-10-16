Betty Stratton Wells died in Overland Park, Kansas on October 11, 2020 after a lengthy struggle with Alzheimers.
Betty was born in Leesburg, Florida on May 17, 1930 to Albert Stratton (Papa) and Vera Floyd Stratton (Mema). Like her sister Sue and her brother Albert, she chose to stay in Florida. After moving to Orlando, Florida, she married Joel R. Wells in 1953. There, they raised three children - Linda Bishop, Martie Holmes and Joel (Buz) Wells - and welcomed many grand-children (and great grandchildren). After Joel died in 1991, Betty built a new life for herself on the same foundations: love of family, friends and Florida.
Betty loved to bring joy into the lives of family and friends by hosting parties. She had a beautiful voice and enjoyed singing. Each Christmas, she drafted the grandchildren into a performance of the story of Christmas, followed by Christmas carols and then her famous sour cream pound cake. She reveled in the sound and sight of the surf at New Smyrna Beach and sought to share this with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She and Joel shared an appreciation of the beauty of Mount Desert Island in Maine, where they made an annual pilgrimage for many years. She participated in many local organizations and charities, with a particular devotion to those that stood up for children. And she loved getting together with friends for events like her regular Movie Club.
She will be sorely missed by her children and their families: Linda's husband Daryl Bishop and children Heather Hertz, Julie Goldin and David Bishop; Martie's husband Richard Holmes and children Kathy Fein and Brandon Holmes; and Buz's wife Nancy Ortega and daughter Natalie Ortega Wells. Tragically, Betty's grandson Shawn Hill (Martie's son) predeceased her, and she mourned his loss with the rest of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
; http://act.alz.org/goto/betty-blue
.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.