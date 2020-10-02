Carl Henry Cahill, age 88, of Winter Park Florida passed away from heart surgery complications on September 22, 2020 having the hope and promise of eternity with his Heavenly Father.
Carl was born on December 18, 1931 in Louisville, KY to Carl Fletcher and Rosa Belle (Eskridge) Cahill. He spent his youth attending West Side Baptist Church where he met the preacher's daughter, Rachel Whiteley, when he was nine and she was seven years old. Rachel, her 6 siblings, and Carl, spent their youth in close friendship and on March 2, 1951 Rachel's father, Gordon Whiteley, performed their wedding ceremony. Their lives together and their wedding night began when Carl asked Rachel if they could kneel at the side of their bed and give thanks for the Lord's blessing in their lives and their life covenant of marriage.
Carl started work with Belknap, a Louisville hardware supplier, where he progressed rapidly. It wasn't long before the company asked him to take a sales region in the Mid-West and they moved to Okmulgee OK. Carl did well in sales and soon found the opportunity to begin his long career in the life insurance industry. A position with the National Investors Life Insurance Company led Carl to move his family to Honolulu, HI for four years before being transferred to Orlando in 1967. Carl's entrepreneurial spirit quickly grew while in Orlando and he started the Southland Equity Life Insurance Company. He grew Southland from inception to maturity and left the company in 1979 to pursue his interest in real estate development. Carl spent the last 15 years living out his passion of running INDEV, a family business built around real estate investment and development.
Carl loved to spend time traveling with Rachel and his family, and took them on many trips to experience cultures and countries around the World. He also enjoyed taking cruises with Rachel, family and friends. What Carl enjoyed most, though, was spending time with family at their cabin on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Virginia. He enjoyed the walks and hikes, working in the yard, traveling the back roads, lying down in green pastures, playing with his grandkids, and most of all, double servings of banana pudding after dinner.
Carl is survived by the love of his life, Rachel Whiteley Cahill. He is also survived by son Stephen (Rose) and granddaughter Shannon (Justin) and great grandchildren Evelyn, William and Olivia; grandson Chad (Bridgette) and great grandchildren Colton and Fletcher. Additionally, he is survived by his daughter Susan (Jim), granddaughter Rachel (Kyle) and great granddaughter Grace; his son Scott (Joanie) and grandsons Scottie and Joel; and son David (Sarah) and grandchildren Davy, Kallie, Connor, grandson Ryan (Casey) and great grandchildren London, Hunter and Andersyn, granddaughter Alexa (Adam) and great grandchildren Adaline and Callum.
Carl loved his family dearly and treasured time with Rachel and his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. He always shared the hope and promise of eternity, that is open to all who love the Lord and His Son, our Savior Jesus Christ. We know he now abides with his Heavenly Father. His favorite Bible passage is Psalm 23 and with the Lord as his Shepherd he will now, surely, lie down in green pastures.
To God be the glory.
A service celebrating Carl's life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any gifts be addressed to the Jesus Film Project at:
Memorials, Jesus Film Project 27631 La Paz Road, Suite A Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 or [email protected]