10/26/36-10/18/2-Carl went peacefully with the lord on October 18, 2020.He is survived by wife Retha Bunker along with two brothers (Delbert and Tucker) and 8 children,9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren and family and friends.He was born on Mackinac Island,MI.GRAVESIDE CEREMONY at Greenwood Cemetary on 11/14/20 at 1pm Everyone welcome Please visit www.RobertBryantFH.com
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13, 2020.