Carl M. Bunker
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
10/26/36-10/18/2-Carl went peacefully with the lord on October 18, 2020.He is survived by wife Retha Bunker along with two brothers (Delbert and Tucker) and 8 children,9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren and family and friends.He was born on Mackinac Island,MI.GRAVESIDE CEREMONY at Greenwood Cemetary on 11/14/20 at 1pm Everyone welcome Please visit www.RobertBryantFH.com...Orlando ...(407) 240-6080
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Greenwood Cemetary
Funeral services provided by:
Robert Bryant Funeral & Cremation Chapel - Orlando
