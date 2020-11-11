Menu
The Reverend Carl Thomas Cannon
1939 - 2020
BORN
September 5, 1939
DIED
November 9, 2020
Born in Orlando 1939. Graduated Boone High School 1957. Graduated FTU (now UCF) 1970 with a BA in Sociology. Attended Seabury-Western Seminary in Evanston, IL, graduating with a Master of Divinity degree in 1973. Ordained a Priest December 1973 by the Bishop of Central Florida, William Folwell. Served Churches in Sanford, FL; Orlando, FL; St. Petersburg, FL; Pulaski, TN; Memphis, TN and Baton Rouge, LA. Retired in 1999 and moved to Clermont. Final retirement was to Oakmont Village in Lake Mary, FL.

Married to Linda Gail Pease of Westminster, MD and Orlando, FL, who proceeded him in death. Three daughters: Kim Cannon Brashears of Athens, AL; Susie Cannon Frymyer of Casselberry, FL; and Sherrie Hicks of Germantown, TN. Five grandchildren: Kristin Walker, Amanda Hancock, Drew Hicks, JT Hicks and Will Hicks; Great grandchildren Brynley and Cameron Hancock.

He was very active in Rotary Clubs for 48 years, Paul Harris Fellow twice, past president of 3 Rotary clubs, plus other offices. Also enjoyed flying his airplane with Linda. Services to be held Saturday at St. Mathias Episcopal church of Clermont.
I knew Carl from the Lake Mary Rotary Club. He would arrive early and we would talk Gator football. He was a wonderful guy.
Kurt Borglum Borglum
Friend
November 11, 2020
Love and Prayer to the Family , Mark and I will always think of Carl watching with Susie when the Gators play
Justeen & Mark Alfano
Friend
November 11, 2020
Carl was an absolute gift to everyone who met him. When I heard of his passing, I was devastated. I will truly miss his smile and his greetings each week at Rotary. Heaven gained an amazing man. Thank you Carl for everything you have done and given to each of us. You will never be forgotten.
Jim Vickaryous
Friend
November 11, 2020
Carl Cannon was a treasure of kindness, wisdom and faith. I met Carl when he visited at the Rotary Club of Lake Mary. He was so easy to carry on a conversation with and he was always pleasant and inspiring. Carl will be missed but not forgotten.
Tim Loftin
Friend
November 11, 2020
When Fr. Cannon came to Holy Cross Church , Sanford, one of his first duties was to teach acolytes, of which I was one. Later on , he had me serve at his ordination to the Priesthood and also I served when he married Linda. He was a wonderful Priest and a wonderful person to know and I am thankful that I knew him. Before the Covid set in, my husband and I went to the Cathedral church and sat with him. He had the most beautiful singing voice I do believe I have ever heard. He did not sing just the words of the hymn: it was obvious he was singing from his heart to the Lord he served for many years. God be with you all.
Bonnie Lewis
Friend
November 10, 2020