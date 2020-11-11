Born in Orlando 1939. Graduated Boone High School 1957. Graduated FTU (now UCF) 1970 with a BA in Sociology. Attended Seabury-Western Seminary in Evanston, IL, graduating with a Master of Divinity degree in 1973. Ordained a Priest December 1973 by the Bishop of Central Florida, William Folwell. Served Churches in Sanford, FL; Orlando, FL; St. Petersburg, FL; Pulaski, TN; Memphis, TN and Baton Rouge, LA. Retired in 1999 and moved to Clermont. Final retirement was to Oakmont Village in Lake Mary, FL.



Married to Linda Gail Pease of Westminster, MD and Orlando, FL, who proceeded him in death. Three daughters: Kim Cannon Brashears of Athens, AL; Susie Cannon Frymyer of Casselberry, FL; and Sherrie Hicks of Germantown, TN. Five grandchildren: Kristin Walker, Amanda Hancock, Drew Hicks, JT Hicks and Will Hicks; Great grandchildren Brynley and Cameron Hancock.



He was very active in Rotary Clubs for 48 years, Paul Harris Fellow twice, past president of 3 Rotary clubs, plus other offices. Also enjoyed flying his airplane with Linda. Services to be held Saturday at St. Mathias Episcopal church of Clermont.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.