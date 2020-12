Carmine Maffettone, age 80, of Winter Park, FL passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 10:30am at Sts. Peter and Paul Church, 5300 Old Howell Branch Rd, Winter Park.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.