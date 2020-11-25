"Our Beloved Mother"



Carolyn Dolores Caruso was born January 15, 1947 in Orlando, FL. She passed away at the age of 73 on November 23, 2020 after a brief illness. She is predeceased in death by her mother, Dolores Magrini Caruso. Carolyn is survived by her sons: T. Mark Frazier, Jr. (Jessie) and Jason Caruso Frazier (Angie) and five grandchildren: Jackson Robert, Calvin George, Zoe Eden, Haven Victoria, and Greyson Alexander Frazier.



In her youth, Carolyn competed in equestrian dressage championships and received several awards in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida. She traveled extensively around the world in her 30s. She loved seeing new sights, but none sparked as much joy being at home with her family. Carolyn was a talented artist whose work brightened the lives of others. She enjoyed crafting in all art forms and won county fair awards for her entries in watercolor, oil painting, and beading. On any given day, she would be found creating an inspired piece of artwork, painting delicate porcelain dolls, or simply crafting gifts for her grandchildren. She believed in the importance of family and held tightly to her faith in Jesus. She lovingly cared for her parents in their later years. Carolyn was never without her camera as she captured each Caruso family celebration. She will devotedly be remembered for her kind spirit and generosity of heart. Her legacy of love and dedication to family will live on in each of her children and grandchildren. Carolyn participated in an inter-faith Bible study for over 30 years. She was a life-long member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Winter Park, Florida. Private services will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, all remembrances and donations should be made to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Winter Park, Florida.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Dec. 6, 2020.