Eva Carolyn Lankford, age 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 30, 2020, in Orlando. She was born on February 16, 1931 in Dr. Phillips, FL. She was 1 of 12 children born to Melton and Mittie Hodge. She was a 1949 graduate of Orlando High School. She lived life as a devoted Christian putting GOD and family first. She is survived by her husband, Richard Lankford. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on December 17th. She was the devoted mother of five children; Rick Lankford (Mary), Steve Lankford (Jappy), Cheryl Lanier (James), Judy Lankford and Sandra Gourash (Rich); 2 grandsons, Jeff and Jeremy Lankford, 4 granddaughters, Stephanie and Elizabeth Lankford, Ashlyn and Brooke Gourash, and 1 great-granddaughter Kari. If desired, memorial donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
"And now these three remain: faith, hope, and love. But the greatest of these is love." 1 Corinthians 13:13
Condolences can be sent to Newcomer Funeral Home.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.