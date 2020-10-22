Carolyn W. Bird, 77, of Winter Park, Florida, passed away on October 19th, 2020. She was born on October 23,1942 to Arthur and Bess (van Blair) Wronske in Miami, Florida. She graduated from Coral Gables High School and Florida State University.
Carolyn worked in Atlanta as a Delta flight attendant during the heyday of airline travel. She met her husband, Dr. Morris T. Bird, on a blind date arranged by her roommate and close friend, Nancy Bagby, and married six months later on December 21, 1966. They relocated several times as required by Morris' education and career and settled in Winter Park in 1974, where they raised their two daughters, Christine and Catherine.
Carolyn was known for her huge heart, her smile, and her infectious laugh. She was always extremely generous with her friends and her time. Carolyn supported many causes based on her love of art, nature, and animals. She was an active board member of The Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival serving in various positions with her most recent focus on the Children's and Schools' Exhibits. Carolyn previously served as a board member of the Polasek Museum in Winter Park. Pursuing her lifelong love for gardening, she became a certified Master Gardener in 2006. She generously volunteered her time for the benefit of many other local organizations, including the PTAs of her daughters' schools as well as the Winter Park Police Department.
Carolyn Bird is survived by her husband of 54 years, Dr. Morris T. Bird, and her two children, Christine Belin (David) of Lafayette, Colorado and Catherine Bird (Jeff Wisecup) of Columbus, Ohio; her beloved grandsons, Samuel Belin, Timothy Belin, Benjamin Wisecup, and Jackson Wisecup; and her adored Boston Terrier, Monkey Kisses.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Bess Wronske, and her favorite and endlessly entertaining brother, Douglas Wronske, as well as her many cherished pets, Hubert, Agnes, Sunshine, Fatstuff (Stuffy), K.C., and Tessie.
A service will be held Monday, October 26, 2020 at 11am on the garden patio of the Historic Capen House at the Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens, 633 Osceola Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789. Please wear a mask and observe the current social distancing recommendations. There will also be an online option for those unable to attend in person. Please email your name, email address, and telephone number to receive a link to the online service to: [email protected]
In lieu of flowers, donations in Carolyn's memory may be made to the Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens, 633 Osceola Ave, Winter Park, FL 32789, or the Winter Park Sidewalk Art Festival, P.O.Box 597, Winter Park, FL, 32790 in support of the Schools Exhibits.
Arrangements are being handled by Baldwin Brothers Funeral & Cremation Society.
