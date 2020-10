On Saturday, March 21, 2020, Catherine "Kay" Flanagan passed away at the age of 88. We are now able to hold her Celebration of Life. It will be held Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 10:30 am at Discovery Church, 881 Sand Lake Rd. Orlando, Fl. 32809. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Helping Hand Rescue Mission at www.hhrc.org click give, then click in memoriam.