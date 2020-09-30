89, 02/21/31 - 09/27/20 of Muskogee, OklahomaSurvived by his wife K Jeannine Ellsworth of 69 years and his daughter Sandy. Predeceased by his parents, sister and brothers and his daughter Cindi. He had 4 grandchildren, Melanie, Shannon, Matthew, Justina and 7 great grandchildren ; Rody, Riley, Aidon, Avylon, Skylar, Ava and Scarlett.He served in the United States Air Force for 20 years and 20 days. He retired as a Electrical Inspector from Orange County with 20 years. He enjoyed the outdoors; hunting, fishing, boating, waterskiing, golfing. He was Mr. Fix It and the man of all trades.Saturday, October 3rd 1:00pm Live-streaming of our hero's tribute. Follow the link :