Former City Commissioner Dist 5 Daisy Lynum passed on October 8, 2020 in Orl, FL.



Services as follows; Wake to be held at New Covenant Baptist Church of Orlando, 2210 Rio Grande Ave, Orl, FL, Fri. Oct 16, 2020 from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. Funeral Services to be held at First Baptist Church of Orlando, 3000 S John Young Pkwy, Orl, FL, Sat, Oct 17, 2020 beginning at 2:00 pm. Services provided by Gail & Wynns Mortuary Inc. 1300 Bruton Blvd, Orl, FL 32805. In lieu of flowers please donate to Nap Ford Community School Inc. 3032 Monte Carlo Trail, Orl, FL 32805



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.