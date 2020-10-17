I've known Deb for almost 30 years. Deb, Verena and I taught together at Magnolia School for several years, and then , even as we taught at different schools, kept in touch. After retiring, we had brunch together as often as possible. Each of us looked forward to our mornings at Bob Evans, having brunch and catching up. We were good friends, and tried to keep in touch by calling each other as the pandemic interrupted our time together. I'll miss Deb and her friendship.

Mimi Bates Friend October 16, 2020