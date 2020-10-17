Menu
Deborah Kay Dykehouse
1950 - 2020
BORN
October 28, 1950
DIED
October 14, 2020
Deborah Kay Dykehouse, 69, of Clermont, Florida, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020. She was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on October 28, 1950, to the late Ralph Dykehouse and late Shirley Mastenbrook. Debbie enjoyed reading, seeing her friends and mainly being with her family, including cousins, nieces and nephews of many generations. Debbie was a special education teacher for many years, and her students were very dear to her. She is survived by her brother, D. Scott Dykehouse, and her sister, Dawn (François) Elvinger; her nieces, Carlie (Brandon) Sullivan, Maghan (Ginger Babb) McDowell and Kristin Elvinger; and nephews Robert (Kate) Goldhouse, Clinton (Hannah) Dykehouse and Nicholas Elvinger. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be be made to a charity of your choice.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
I've known Deb for almost 30 years. Deb, Verena and I taught together at Magnolia School for several years, and then , even as we taught at different schools, kept in touch. After retiring, we had brunch together as often as possible. Each of us looked forward to our mornings at Bob Evans, having brunch and catching up. We were good friends, and tried to keep in touch by calling each other as the pandemic interrupted our time together. I'll miss Deb and her friendship.
Mimi Bates
Friend
October 16, 2020