Deborah Kay Dykehouse, 69, of Clermont, Florida, died Wednesday, October 14, 2020. She was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on October 28, 1950, to the late Ralph Dykehouse and late Shirley Mastenbrook. Debbie enjoyed reading, seeing her friends and mainly being with her family, including cousins, nieces and nephews of many generations. Debbie was a special education teacher for many years, and her students were very dear to her. She is survived by her brother, D. Scott Dykehouse, and her sister, Dawn (François) Elvinger; her nieces, Carlie (Brandon) Sullivan, Maghan (Ginger Babb) McDowell and Kristin Elvinger; and nephews Robert (Kate) Goldhouse, Clinton (Hannah) Dykehouse and Nicholas Elvinger. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be be made to a charity of your choice
.
.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.