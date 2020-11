Dedra E. Jenkins, 57, of Orlando, FL went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 24, 2020. Please join us for her Homegoing Celebration on Dec. 12 at 2:00pm at Baldwin-Fairchild Chapel Hill, 2420 Harrell Rd., Orlando 32817. For full obituary & to leave condolences: www.baldwinfairchildchapelhill.com