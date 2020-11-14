Dolores "Dee" Jean Smith, 89, of Orlando, Florida passed away from us on November 8, 2020.
She was born in Moline, Illinois on May 25, 1931 and was raised by her mother and grandmother, a strong daughter of Hazel Lucille Elizabeth Ellstrom. Dee and her sister, Pat, ventured out to Miami right after graduation to get jobs and find their ways in the world. There on the beach, she met the love of her life, University of Miami student and aspiring pilot, Josh Mack Smith, Jr. Josh was spellbound not only by her obvious beauty, but by her fierce independence, her common sense, and her many talents. She remained this way all throughout their lives, which he continued to deeply value and respect as she raised their family in military life and beyond. They married on August 28, 1958 and in their 62 years together, Dee was "an exceptional wife, mother, and friend". While stationed at Griffis Air Force Base in New York, she became the President of the Officers' Wives' Club. Throughout her life, she cooked gourmet meals, always laying out the fanciest of tables for both family and guests. She even did a little modeling of the latest clothing fashions in various locations where they lived.
Dee always enjoyed flying with Josh, and decided upon her favorite planes over others. They traveled all around the U.S. together with the Air Force, and then with his role at Lockheed Martin, lived in Germany and traveled all over Europe. Dee developed her gift of amateur photography, played golf, and always got involved in her community organizations wherever they lived. Back in the states, she volunteered as a docent in the Orlando Museum of Art for many years, becoming a favorite of their members, and mentoring others along the way. She designed every room of their home with the skill of a professional and the eye of an artist. An exceptional gardener, she created a "secret garden" behind their home, always enjoying the outdoors. And, she loved animals, especially dogs. Their Boxer named Sean delighted their family for 10 years.
Dee made us all feel welcomed and cherished, and we will forever celebrate her.
She was preceded in death by her mother and grandmother, and by her dear son, Scott H. Smith (1994).
Dolores is survived by her loving husband, Josh Mack Smith, Jr. who cared for her mightily to the end and beyond; her son, Brett E. Smith (Lisa); three grandchildren; her best friend, Gudrun "Gudi" Blackert; and, all the hearts she touched all around the world.
She will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery ahead of her Retired USAF Officer husband, Josh.
In lieu of flowers, you may consider making a donation in her name to Cornerstone Hospice, who cared for Dee expertly (cornerstonehospice.org
); or, to the Orlando Museum of Art (omart.org
).
Condolences may be offered at www.woodlawnfuneralhomegotha.com
.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.