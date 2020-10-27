Menu
Dolores M. Burke
In Loving Memory

Sunrise March 08, 1930 - Sunset October 22, 2020

Dolores lived a fulfilling life as a wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She loved reading, jeopardy, classical music and spending time with her family. Her fondest holiday, Thanksgiving was always a time to celebrate with friends and family to show her love through her culinary skills. Predeceased by her son Gerard Burke (Gail). She will be missed by those she left to cherish her memory, Husband: James E. Burke, Children: Gail H. Burke, Jim Burke (Sonia), , Kevin Burke (Tonya), Grandchildren: Jillian, Jade, Adam & Maya Burke, Sisters: Gloria Tucker (Leroy), Linda Walters, and a host of nieces, nephews and close friends.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, 2020.
