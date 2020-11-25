" CELEBRATING THE LIFE AND LEGACY OF OUR WONDERFUL MOTHER"



Dolores Magrini Caruso was born on July 21, 1928 in Stamford, Connecticut. She passed away at the age of 92 on November 23, 2020. She was married to her high school sweetheart Philip P. Caruso for 74 years. She is predeceased in death by her parents, Paul Magrini and Grace A Stout, and her brother, Don Magrini. Her daughter Carolyn D. Caruso passed away shortly after Dolores' death on the same day. Dolores is survived by her husband, Philip, and her children: Laurel Caruso (Paul Shirley), Amelia Caruso Mitchell (David), Phylis P. Caruso (V. L. Layton) and Philip P. Caruso, Jr. (Penny); 10 grandchildren: Mark and Jason Frazier; James Jr., Justin and Jonathan Frye, Philip III, Matthew and Danielle Caruso; Claire and Scottie Mitchell; and thirteen great-grandchildren: Jackson and Calvin Frazier, Zoe, Haven and Greyson Frazier, Layton, Morgan, Reagan and James Frye, Amelia Kate, Caroline and Eleanor Frye and Emmet Mitchell. Dolores was the matriarch who guided the family and she and Philip celebrated "togetherness" through birthdays and events with their children and grandchildren up through their adulthood and marriages. Dolores taught her children the importance of family, and staying close to each other, being together and celebrating events together. This family tradition continues even now with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dolores loved to cook and family celebrations were centered around food, whether in the kitchen or taking the family out to eat. Dolores was a "pink lady" at the local hospital ORMC, and in the mid 1970's went to study languages in Florence, Italy. In later life she enjoyed activities with the Italian Social Club and the University Club of Winter Park. She was a life-long member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Winter Park, Florida. Private services will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, all remembrances and donations should be made to St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Winter Park, Florida.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 25 to Nov. 29, 2020.