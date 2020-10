Services for Randy Ward, 72, of Tyler, Texas will be held on October 6, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler, Texas. Mr. Ward passed away October 1st in Tyler. He was born May 21, 1948 in Orlando to Ferris and Eileen Ward. Randy retired from the Orange County Sheriff's Office Court Services in 2011 and moved with his wife, Mary, to Tyler, in 2012.