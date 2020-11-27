Donna Marie Dennis Davis, beloved wife, daughter, sister, teacher and friend passed away on November 21, 2020 at home with her family by her side after a year long battle with cancer.She is survived by by her soul-mate and loving husband of 24 years, Daniel H. Davis, and her German sheppard, Captain.Born in Ft. Valley, GA on October 11, 1958, to Mary Lou and Richard Dennis, she has a brother, Dickie Dennis and a sister Dena Walton. She is also survived by nieces Jesse Lee, Nicole, Catherine and nephew Christian. Her mother preceded her in death.Donna graduated from Mercer and moved to Orlando where she meet her future husband, Dan. She was a 30+ year veteran of Edgewater High School, and was Teacher of the Year 2015-2016, but could have very easily been Teacher of the Year every year. Donna was loved by all --- her former and present students, her colleagues and our community. She was talented in many ways but mostly she will be remembered by her friendly smile and loving nature.Donna's family appreciates the love and support and time to heal right now.Donna was celebrated during the Edgewater football game on November 27th.In lieu of flowers and in honor of her love of Edgewater Athletics donations can be made to the Donna Davis Edgewater Athletic Memorial Fund.