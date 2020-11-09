Dorothy Anne Gross (Dorsey), age 85, passed away peacefully at home on October 31 after a prolonged illness with lung cancer while in hospice care in Lake Mary, Florida.Born in New York City, New York to John Joseph Dorsey and Dorothy Frances Carr on May 21, 1935.
She attended Roosevelt High School in White Plains, New York, and Averett College in Virginia where she received her degree in Merchandising. After receiving her degree, she became a flight attendant with National Airlines based out of LaGuardia in New York. She transitioned from propeller aircraft to jet airplane and traveled the world during this time. She subsequently met her late husband, Edward F. Gross, MD in Miami, FL. Dorothy re- located to Miami in 1961 and raised her family in the Hialeah-Miami Lakes area. She developed a keen interest in golf and became the women's club champion for several years at the Miami Lakes Inn and Country Club (Don Shula's). She was a volunteer score keeper at the Doral Golf tournament in Miami for many years and enjoyed watching professional golf. She collected many crystal trophies in the shape of an NFL football, synonymous with the Don Shula Country Club. Dorothy was an active member of Our Lady of the Lake's Church and served as a Eucharistic minister for many years and was a devout Catholic.
Dorothy is predeceased by her loving husband, Edward F. Gross, MD of 30 years and her 3 siblings, Jack, Jim, and Mary. She is survived by her 2 children, Andrea Leighton of Jupiter, Florida and Edward J. Gross MD and his wife Tiffany of Lake Mary, Florida and 6 grandchildren, Max, Ariel, Alex (Leighton), Trevor, Corey (Gross) and Mia Parra.
Dorothy was a friend to all, especially her beloved English Springer Spaniel, Bailey.
She was a great raconteur and had encyclopedic knowledge of TV shows and classic movies. She enjoyed watching Fox News and reruns of Seinfeld, Golden Girls and Turner Classic Movies. Her favorite invention was the television, and her favorite gift was a lap top computer in which she would endlessly Google facts on actors, actresses and classic films. She had a great sense of humor that made everyone smile and was beloved by all who knew her. She will be missed by all and remain in our hearts always.
A prayer service will be held at Nativity Catholic Church in Longwood. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.