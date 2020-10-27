Dorothy Sully Horn of Orlando, FL passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at the age of 84.



Dorothy (aka "Dot on the Spot") was born April 15, 1936 in Astoria, NY. She moved to Orlando in 1951 with her mother, older brother Herbert and younger sister Kathleen. Dorothy was a friend to all, especially her beloved yorkie, Gator. Her family knew her for her honesty, frankness and ability to make others laugh. She loved the Lord and found strength through the power of prayer and the beauty of hymnal music.



She is survived by her sister Kathleen Lee, nieces Terry Donaldson, Marianne Symanski, Lorri Barrow & Michelle Johnson, and nephews Fred Sully & Tommy G. Lee, II.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 27 to Nov. 1, 2020.