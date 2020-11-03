Edward "Rocky" Bergman, Jr., 89, of Winter Park, passed away February 17, 2020, after a long illness. Born into a military family at Ft. Sam Houston in Texas, he attended numerous schools in the United States and abroad, graduating from Winter Park High School in 1948. He received his B.A. and was a Distinguished Military Graduate from the University of Florida in 1952. After graduation, he served in the US Army in the US and Germany as a Lieutenant, Armored Cavalry Platoon Leader and Company Executive Officer.
Following military service, Rocky held sales and management positions with Chicago and New York steel and publishing firms. He returned to Florida in 1969 and founded Bergman & Associates, Inc., Commercial Real Estate Brokers, in Leesburg in 1975. In 2001, Rocky moved into Westminster Towers Orlando, where he met Cissy, the woman he was to marry five years later. After Cissy's retirement in 2012, they moved to Westminster Winter Park.
Rocky loved life and lived it to the fullest. He loved travel, classical music, the performing arts, American history, flying, and sports of all kinds. He participated in numerous professional, civic and service activities. He is remembered by many friends and family for his kindness, optimism, and sense of humor…and the twinkle in his eyes.
He is predeceased by his wife Susan Cauthen King Bergman. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of fourteen years, Frances "Cissy" O. Bergman, son Edward "Trey" Bergman III of Houston, TX, daughter Nikilen "Niki" Bergman Feast of Fairhope, AL, grandsons Mason Bergman, Chicago, IL, and Nicholas Bergman, Houston, TX; step-sons, L. T. "Tracy" King, Birmingham, AL, Sam King, Oviedo, FL, and Randy King, Vancouver, BC, Canada ; sister-in-law, Mary Louise Crosby, Charleston, SC.
Due to Covid-19 challenges, a Celebration of Life is postponed indefinitely. Donations in memory of Rocky can be made to the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra, Orlando Shakespeare Theater, or Westminster Winter Park Cultural Endowment. For full life story please visit www.baldwincremation.com/obituaries/edward-bergman-jr/
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 3 to Nov. 8, 2020.