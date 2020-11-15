Edward George Bowser, age 63, of Celebration, Florida entered into rest on Monday, November 9, 2020. Edward was born September 11, 1957 in Johnstown, PA to Edward and Elizabeth Bowser. Edward proudly served in the United States Coast Guard from 1976 to 1980 before attending DeVry University and earning his bachelor's degree in electrical engineering. He worked for Lockheed Martin for six years, and was an avid traveler visiting all 50 states as well as Australia and England. Edward is survived by his sisters, Jean Reckner of Kissimmee, FL; and Susan E. Parks of Johnstown, PA; two nephews, Timothy E. Reckner, and Matthew L. Parks, as well as other family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents. A visitation for Edward will be held Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Grissom Funeral Home and Crematory, 803 Emmett Street, Kissimmee, FL 34741. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grissomfh.com
for the Bowser family.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2020.