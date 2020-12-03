Edward Milcarsky, 86, passed away after a tragic accident on Nov. 16. A funeral Mass celebrating Ed's life will be held on Dec. 11 at 1:00 pm at All Souls Catholic Church, 3280 W. 1st St. (SR 46) in Sanford. Interment will be on Dec. 14 at 12:30 pm at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery. Ed is survived by Maria, his wife of 62 years; their children Edward (Judith), Nancy (Paul), and Diana (Mickey); grandchildren William (Briana), Raymond, Colin, Alec, and Jordan; great-grandchildren Jonah, Vivian, Hayes, and Owen; brother Myron (Natalie), sister Victoria (John), and many nieces and nephews.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 10, 2020.