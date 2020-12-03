Edwin Ernest "Ernie" Fryar, Jr., 87, of Maitland, FL passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Hospice of the Comforter, Altamonte Springs. He was born in Knoxville, TN. After serving in the U.S. Navy as a Hospital Corpsman at Bethesda Naval Hospital, he graduated from the University of Tennessee in 1960 with the degree of Doctor of Dental Surgery. Upon graduation, he moved to Florida and established his dental practice in Winter Park, retiring in 2007. He was past-president of the Orange County Dental Society, and was inducted into both the American College and International College of Dentists. A 51 year resident of Winter Park, he was a member of Rotary Int'l and All Saints Episcopal Church. As an Eagle Scout and avid Florida sportsman, he loved hunting, salt-water fishing, and boating with family and friends. He was predeceased by his wife, Janette, and survived by his brother, Bill (Mary Alice) Fryar; daughter, Gwen Ashley; two sons: Jim (Kim) Fryar and Doug Fryar; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. Donations in his memory may be made to Hospice of the Comforter, All Saints Episcopal Church, the American Heart Assoc.
, or the charity of your choice
.
.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.