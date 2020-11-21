Edwin Gillis Dantin, Jr. fondly known as "Dan", of Winter Park, Fl. passed away peacefully at home on November 21, 2020.



Dan was born on February 28, 1949 in Corpus Christi, Texas to the late Edwin G and Wilma Watson Dantin.



Dan attended elementary and high school in Bergen County, NJ and graduated from Jacksonville University.



Dan is survived by his spouse of 41 years Frank Santos; Sister Margaret Smith of Jacksonville, Fl., Sister-in-law Lyn Santos and Betty Phillips of Orlando, Fl., Brother-in-law Joe Santos of Cranston, RI and Scott Santos of Bethlehem, PA; and his beloved Goldendoodle Buzz.



Dan was a Real Estate Broker in Central Florida for over 40 years and was employed by the Orange County Property Appraiser in the 1980's.



Dan enjoyed traveling, paramotoring, entertaining, cooking, painting, following the stock market, dog rescue and was an expert in all things Seinfeld. He also enjoyed making jewelry for family and special friends and his jewelry could be seen and purchased at many non-profit organization's silent auctions.



Dan's family would like to thank the superior and compassion care provided by Dr. Ramona Hunt and the staff at the Rosen Medical Center.



Funeral services will be private and are being handled by DeGusipe Funeral & Crematory. Dan's remains will be spread in the water at Reggae Beach Ocho Rios, Jamaica. In lieu of flowers please donate to Canine Companions For Independence 8150 Clarcona Ocoee Rd, Orlando, Fl 32818



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2020.