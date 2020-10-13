Eleonore Reiche, 95, of Clermont FL, passed away on 10/12/2020. Eleonore was born in Frankfurt, Germany on 10/5/1925. Eleonore immigrated to the United States, her beloved adopted country, at the age of 21 in 1946. In New York City she met and married Carl Reiche, originally from Dresden, Germany.



Eleonore devoted her life and energy to her family and friends. She loved hosting and attending parties and played bridge as often as possible. Eleonore never lost her zest for traveling and did so to the four corners of the world. She enjoyed attending the opera and playing golf which she did until the age of 94. Just a few days before her passing she helped to plan her two 95th birthday celebrations.



She is survived by: Children: Audrey Ruggieri (spouse John Ruggieri) of Windermere, Florida and Rita Reiche Schwartz of Miami, Florida (spouse John Schwartz); Grandchildren: Katie Fernandez-Espinosa, Jim Schwartz, Stephen Schwartz; Great Grandchildren: Leonardo and Antonio Fernandez-Espinosa, Mckenna Schwartz, Bryn, Thea, Mikey and Luke Ruggieri; Brother Alex Melitz and sister-in-law Clara Melitz.



Service will be held in North Carolina with family and a celebration of life memorial will be planned at a future time in Windermere, Florida.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 13 to Oct. 15, 2020.