Elinor Greenway passed away peacefully in Orlando, Florida with her family by her side. Elinor was born in Boston and resided in Lexington, Massachusetts, where she worked in the town offices for 28 years, before moving to Florida to be near her grandchildren.



Elinor always had a wonderful disposition and great interest in everyone she met. Her favorite activity was connecting with friends and family. She loved to attend all performing arts, volunteering with Opera Orlando and the Philharmonic Orchestra. Other volunteer activities included the League of Women Voters and the Dr. Phillips library. In her scarce free time, she exercised at the YMCA, vacationed on Martha's Vineyard and participated in the library's book and film clubs.



She is predeceased by her husband, Robert C. S. Greenway, and survived by her children Pamela S. O'Donnell (Daniel) and Robert S. Greenway (Sharon), as well as her grandchildren, Sarina K. Greenway and Maxton S. Greenway.



Elinor will be deeply missed and forever remembered as a dear friend, an unforgettable volunteer, a devout Townie and a treasured Mimi.



A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 21st at 3:00pm at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Gotha, Florida.



In Lieu of Flowers, donations may be made to the United Arts of Central Florida. (www.UnitedArts.cc)



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.