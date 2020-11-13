Elizabeth "Betty" Jean (Speer) Chittum, 93, of Dobson, NC died on November 11, 2020 following a brief illness. Betty was born August 23, 1927 in Orlando, FL. Betty was the daughter of the late Eugene M. Speer and Myrtle E. Speer. In addition to her parents Betty is preceded in death by her sister Barbara A. Brame and her husband Harold T. Chittum Jr. Survivors include her son Harold T. Chittum, III (Jaymie), daughters Ann E. Chittum and Janet Chittum Sosnowski, granddaughters Cornelia Sosnowski Prescott (Corey) and Anna Sosnowski Finch (Parker), great grandchildren Grace Elizabeth Prescott, Rhett Christian Finch and Bradford Thomas Prescott.
Betty attended Orlando High School and was graduated from The University of Texas. She was a life-long member of the AOPi Sorority. She was also a fifty year member of The Berean Sunday School class at the First Presbyterian Church in Orlando. After college Betty married the love of her life, Hal, and together they loved and raised their 3 children, Hal, Ann and Janet. Hal and Betty were married for fifty-two years. Betty lived her later years in Charleston, SC and in Dobson, NC. A service for Betty will be held at a later date in Charleston, SC. To sign the online guest book, please visit our website www.daviefh.com
. Davie Funeral and Cremation of Yadkinville are honored to serve the family.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.