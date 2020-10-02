Emma Jane (Robbins) Jones, 90, passed away quietly on September 30 surrounded by her family. Emma Jane was the beloved daughter of Kenneth and Signa (Vihlen) Robbins of Sanford. Born in Sanford Florida, she also grew up in Sanford and was the Valedictorian of her high school graduating class. Emma went to the University of Florida and earned her teaching degree while also minoring in biology. She was employed at St Cloud Middle School, and after retiring from 30 years in the Osceola School system, she went to work at Walt Disney World in Frontierland and loved every day at the Magic Kingdom. She was predeceased by her daughter Merit Ann Jones. Emma Jones is survived by her other daughter, Marca (Charles) Benton of Fernandina Beach, her grandchildren Kristin Benton, Thomas (Diana) Benton and her great granddaughter Alexandra Benton. A private ceremony occurred in St Cloud with the immediate family in attendance. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to The Opportunity Center, Inc aka Osceola ARC in Kissimmee, Florida. Arrangements are under the care of Fisk Funeral Home, St. Cloud, FL.

