Eric Lee Paul
October 31, 1970 - February 23, 1989

We think about you Always, We talk about you still.

You have never been forgotten, And you never will.

We hold you close within our hearts,

And there you will remain

To walk and guide us through our lives

Until we meet again.

Happy 50th Birthday and a Spook-tacular Halloween!

Love Mom, Dad, Stepparents, Sisters, Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Jack & Lily
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
