October 31, 1970 - February 23, 1989
We think about you Always, We talk about you still.
You have never been forgotten, And you never will.
We hold you close within our hearts,
And there you will remain
To walk and guide us through our lives
Until we meet again.
Happy 50th Birthday and a Spook-tacular Halloween!
Love Mom, Dad, Stepparents, Sisters, Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Jack & Lily
.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2020.