October 31, 1970 - February 23, 1989



We think about you Always, We talk about you still.



You have never been forgotten, And you never will.



We hold you close within our hearts,



And there you will remain



To walk and guide us through our lives



Until we meet again.



Happy 50th Birthday and a Spook-tacular Halloween!



Love Mom, Dad, Stepparents, Sisters, Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Jack & Lily



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 28 to Oct. 31, 2020.