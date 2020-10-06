- age 85, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Joseph; her daughters, Marla Easterling (Jim) of Franklin, Tennessee, Annie Naylor (Scott Paine) of Panama City, Florida, and Lori Brown of Winter Springs, Florida; her son, Richard (Lori); four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Born in Onoway, Michigan, Evelyn first moved to Orlando as a child. As a military wife, Evelyn followed her husband to a number of Air Force locations in the USA and Madrid, Spain, before she and Joe ultimately made their home in Casselberry, Florida. A seamstress from a young age, Evelyn was well known for her skill in making custom draperies, continuing her drapery business into her 80s. She enjoyed bowling and made many friends as a member of bowling leagues across Seminole County, again well into her 80s. She loved all animals, especially her many dogs and cats, and enjoyed feeding the birds and squirrels in her backyard. She will be missed by her family and friends, and will be honored at a private family burial at Highland Memory Gardens.