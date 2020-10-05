Florence "Flossie" Graham, age 94, of Winter Park, Florida passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. She is preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" Wallace Graham, daughter, Ginger Allison Graham, parents, Victor Antonios DeClercq and Martha Marguerite DeWulf, and brother, Albert Victor DeClercq. She is survived by son, William Craig (Spouse Deborah) Graham, grandchildren, William Kyle Graham, Russell Kurt Graham, and Kathryn Allison Graham, 6 great grandchildren and sister, Lorraine Melanie Huggins. Graveside service is Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 3pm at Glen Haven Memorial Park, Winter Park, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
. Arrangements by Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (Winter Park Chapel).
.
Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.