Frank J. Cosentino, born June 22, 1931 peacefully left this Earth on September 29, 2020 in Lake Mary. Frank is survived by his daughter Patrice and his sons, Rick, Frank & Chris, as well as his two (2) grandsons and three (3) great grandchildren.
Frank lived a full and eventful life and he touched, mentored and impacted many lives through his Journey. He attended Bushwick High School in Brooklyn New York, where he met and eventually married his first love Mary Aller. They were married in August 2, 1953 and were blessed with four (4) beautiful children. Unfortunately, Mary preceded him in passing on June 29, 2001.
Frank had a varied and fulfilling military and civilian career which took his family from Rhode Island to Fort Hamilton, NY then over to Naples Italy then Newfoundland then returning to Suffolk County AFB and East Moriches, NY with the last military stop at Westover AFB,MA. After retirement the family relocated to Altamonte Springs, FL and later had homes, in Stone Island, Deltona, Fern Park and lastly Lake Mary.
Franks military career had many highlights including being a Bronze Star Recipient and awarded the NY Conspicuous Service Medal in 1969 by Governor Nelson Rockefeller after returning from tours in Southeast Asia. He held top secret clearance while an Air Force Recruiter nine (9) years and in 1966 was awarded Top Air Force Recruiter in the US. He retired from the Air Force on November 1, 1973.
Frank's civilian career began when he moved the family to Altamonte Springs and was the Sales Manager at Johnny Bolton/Don Reid for many years before moving to Longwood Lincoln and finally Bill Ray Nissan where he retired after twelve (12) years. Mary and Frank loved attending the social events held by the Central Florida Italian Society, which he was the first President and founding member of or the Italian American Professional Businessmen's Association known as (PROBUS).
Frank/Dad/Papa/O'Papa has passed the "Surly Bounds of Earth" and joined his Mary in Heaven.
His legacy will live on through his family & many dear friends.
"Rest & Watch Over Us"!! "WE LOVE & MISS YOU"
The family will receive friends Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 6-8 PM at Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, East Altamonte Chapel. A Funeral Service will be held 1 PM Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Park in Winter Park.
Arrangements entrusted to Baldwin Fairchild Funeral Home, East Altamonte Chapel, 994 E. Altamonte Drive, Altamonte Springs, Florida 32701. In lieu of arrangements, a donation can be made to the Disabled American Veterans website www.dav.org
in Frank's name.
