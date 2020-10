Fred Brent, age 76, of Orlando, FL passed away on Wed, Oct 7, 2020. Visitation is Tue, Oct 13, 2020 from 6pm to 8pm at Newcomer Funeral Home, Winter Park, FL. Funeral Mass is Wed, Oct 14, 2020 at 10:30 am at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Winter Park, FL.



Published by Orlando Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.